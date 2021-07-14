The EU Goes to War Over Its Green Revolution

The EU will present a plan on Wednesday to reach its lofty green target of carbon neutrality by 2050, risking a major political dispute over electric vehicles and gasoline pricing.

The dozen draft law papers aim to shift Europe’s economy away from fossil fuel reliance and toward a world of net-zero emissions, reduced pollution, and battery-powered transportation.

The plan, drawn up by the European Commission, effectively bans the sale of new gasoline-powered automobiles from 2035, one of the most radical steps against gas-guzzlers ever, and one that has already alarmed Paris and Berlin.

The ideas, which will be unveiled by European Commission Vice President for the Environment Frans Timmermans, will also aim to resurrect the EU’s ailing Emissions Trading System (ETS), the world’s largest carbon market, in which industry pays for the right to pollute.

Once revealed, the legislation will wind their way through the EU’s legislative apparatus, accompanied by high-stakes horse-trading in the European Parliament and among the bloc’s 27 member states, fueled by industrial lobbyists and environmental activists.

The bidding war has already begun, with powerful interests vying for preferential treatment – or more time – before the limits of a greener Europe take effect.

Environmentalists will blast the laws as insufficient, with Greenpeace already calling them “a pyrotechnics display over a garbage dump” if they pass as written.

Meanwhile, other businesses are cautious to state that they support parts of the proposals.

Energy tycoon BP’s CEO, Bernard Looney, thinks that “changes are necessary” and that his business will play a role.

Others are concerned about popular opposition, including a continent-wide rerun of the “yellow vest” protests that erupted in France when the government imposed a new gasoline tax in the name of environmental protection.

The massive legislative campaign is dubbed the “Fit for 55” package since its primary goal is to connect existing EU legislation and standards with a deeper 55 percent net emissions reduction by 2030.

The previous goal was a reduction of at least 40% from 1990 levels.

Another component will be a carbon tax that non-European enterprises will pay at the bloc’s external border to ensure that dirtier imports are not given an unfair advantage.

The fee will be known as a "carbon border adjustment mechanism," and polluting businesses importing goods into the EU would be required to purchase carbon permits, a move that is expected.