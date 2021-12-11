The EU deadline for resolving the Franco-British fishing row has passed.

Despite France’s threat to seek European legal action, an EU deadline for Britain to issue licenses to dozens of French fishing vessels seemed to expire Friday without a final breakthrough in discussions.

According to France, 104 of its vessels still require licenses to operate in British and Channel Island seas, which should have been given under the Brexit deal reached by the United Kingdom and the European Union in December last year.

By 2200 GMT, however, neither Britain nor France had made any announcement about awarding more licenses, and neither country had said it planned to make one.

Britain has previously denied discriminating against French boats, claiming that many of them lack the paperwork required to obtain a license.

A representative for the UK government said, “This is a technical process based on evidence rather than deadlines.”

However, France’s Europe Minister Clement Beaune said that Britain may offer “a few hundred more as a show of goodwill,” allowing discussions to continue, and the European Commission said it hoped for a breakthrough later Friday.

“If they keep to their guns, we’ll file a legal protest with the European Commission,” Beaune told Franceinfo radio on Friday.

On Friday, British Environment Secretary George Eustice met with European Commission Environment Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius.

“Intensive technical conversations have been fruitful in recent days, but they have not yet come to a resolution,” a UK spokeswoman said.

“Our opinion remains that in order to acquire a license, vessels must produce sufficient documentation of prior fishing activity.”

An EU spokesperson said earlier in the day that talks with Britain were ongoing and that the goal was still to get a deal by Friday.

“We have agreed on both sides, the European Commission and the United Kingdom, that we have this shared commitment to complete these conversations today for a good resolution,” Vivian Loonela stated.

This year, France and the United Kingdom have battled several times over fisheries, as well as migrants crossing the Channel, post-Brexit trade agreements, and submarine sales to Australia.

“The issue with the British administration is that it does not do what it says,” French President Emmanuel Macron said at a press conference on Thursday, just weeks after accusing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson of taking a “not serious” stance on migration.

The British government has stated that Friday is not a deadline for resolving the fishing dispute.

"We've never given ourselves a deadline." I recognize that they (the EU) have established one.