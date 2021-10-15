The EU claims that the dispute with the US over French submarines has been resolved.

The European Union’s top diplomat announced Friday that a severe transatlantic split has ended, a month after France was enraged with the US over the loss of a lucrative submarine deal in Australia.

On a visit to Washington, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said, “We are not going to be masochists and insist once more on our own difficulties.”

He told reporters, “It was an incident, there was some misunderstanding, there was a lack of communication.”

“That’s all there is to it. Let’s get this party started.” After Australia abandoned a multibillion-dollar contract for French conventional submarines, France recalled its diplomats last month, accusing the US of deception and Australia of backstabbing.

In the wake of escalating tensions with China, Australia announced that it had opted to pursue nuclear submarines and had earned the right to use the technology as part of a new trilateral alliance with the United States and the United Kingdom.

Tensions began to thaw as US Vice President Joe Biden spoke by phone with his French colleague Emmanuel Macron, saying that Washington should have communicated better with its long-time ally.

At the time, Borrell expressed solidarity with France, which, together with Germany, was a major player in the 27-nation bloc.

fff/sct/dw