The EU Chair is ‘very positive’ about resuming nuclear talks with Iran.

On Monday, new talks between Iran and world powers to revive the 2015 nuclear deal resumed, with the EU head stating he felt “very confident” while adding that “tough issues” had to be resolved.

The Vienna discussions are the first since Iran suspended them in June following the election of ultraconservative new President Ebrahim Raisi. Diplomats said they were “near” to reaching a deal at the time.

For several months, Iran has disregarded calls from Western countries to resume discussions, all the while bolstering its nuclear program’s capabilities. Raisi stated in August that Iran was once again willing to talk.

The meeting, which began just after 3 p.m. (1400 GMT) in the Palais Coburg hotel where the 2015 deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was signed, lasted just over two hours.

Diplomats from the United Kingdom, China, France, Germany, and Russia are also in attendance.

Enrique Mora, the EU official who is chairing the discussions, said there is “a sense of urgency” in reviving the JCPOA, and that he is “very optimistic.”

“There are still big difficulties ahead,” he said.

Iran’s recent actions do not “augur well” for the possibilities of resurrecting the deal, according to the US, which is participating in the discussions indirectly.

The meeting on Monday was held in a “professional and serious tone,” according to Iran’s foreign ministry.

The leader of Iran’s delegation, Ali Bagheri, “underlined the need of making sanctions relief an essential priority for the talks,” according to the statement.

In exchange for severe limits on Iran’s nuclear program, the JCPOA offered the easing of some of the country’s economic sanctions.

However, the agreement began to fall apart in 2018 when then-US President Donald Trump withdrew and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

Ordinary Iranians are optimistic that the talks will result in the lifting of some of the crushing sanctions.

“The sanctions undoubtedly haven’t hurt the officials,” Davoud Lotfinia, an unemployed Tehran resident, told AFP, “but the purchasing power of ordinary people is dwindling every day.”

According to Mora of the EU, there is a “urgency in putting an end to the Iranian people’s suffering.”

Iran retaliated a year after Trump’s decision by beginning to exceed the deal’s limits on nuclear activity.

It has begun enriching uranium to previously unheard-of levels in recent months, as well as restricting the work of International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.