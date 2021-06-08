The EU Border Guard Agency is taking on more than it can handle, according to an audit.

Frontex, the European Union’s border and coast guard agency, was assigned more jobs than it could accomplish, according to the European Court of Auditors, which the head auditor described as “biting [off]more than it could chew.”

After auditors presented a report on Frontex’s efforts in assisting EU members in securing external European borders, lead auditor Leo Brincat spoke with media.

“Frontex is currently not performing their duties properly, which we considered to be particularly concerning at a time when Frontex is being given additional responsibilities,” Brincat said.

The warnings follow the EU’s decision to provide greater assistance to Frontex. Frontex now has roughly 10,000 officers and a budget of about 900 million euros ($1.1 billion), up from 45 officers in 2005.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

After well over 1 million migrants entered Europe in 2015, overflowing reception centers and causing a serious political crisis over who should take responsibility for them, the 27-nation EU began boosting Frontex and desperately testing new migration strategies. That conflict is still going on today.

Frontex’s assistance to EU member countries, according to the auditors, is “inadequate to combat illegal immigration and cross-border crime.”

In 2016, EU governments and the European Commission agreed on a new mandate to formally establish Frontex as the European Border and Coast Guard agency, a year after hundreds of thousands of migrants fleeing turmoil in Syria sought asylum in Europe.

Its key responsibilities included preventing unauthorized migrants from crossing the EU’s external borders and assisting in the reduction of cross-border crime while upholding fundamental rights and guaranteeing that persons could move freely once inside Europe’s ID-check-free zone.

The standing corps is expected to rise to 10,000 officers by 2027, according to an amended 2019 mandate. Frontex can now dispatch border guards to non-EU countries and, as the focus on deportation rises, assist in returning persons denied admission to the countries they left or transited to get to Europe.

“They went through too many changes too quickly, and I believe they are now suffering the price,” he explained. “They expanded their mandate without thoroughly examining their performance or the consequences of their work.”

Chris Borowski, a spokesman for Frontex, acknowledged this. This is a condensed version of the information.