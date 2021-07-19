The Ethiopian Mega-dam is a contentious project.

Ethiopia’s enormous dam on a tributary of the Nile River is causing regional tensions, particularly with Egypt, which gets 97 percent of its water from the Nile.

Here’s some context for Ethiopia’s announcement on Monday that it had met its second-year target for filling the mega-dam:

The Nile is one of the world’s longest rivers, stretching 6,695 kilometers (4,160 miles) and providing vital water and hydropower to a generally desert region.

The Nile and its tributaries drain an area of about three million square kilometers (1.16 million square miles) across ten countries: Burundi, DRC, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda.

The White Nile and the Blue Nile, the two main tributaries, meet near Khartoum before flowing north across Egypt and into the Mediterranean Sea.

Every year, the Nile is projected to flow 84 billion cubic meters of water.

In 2011, Ethiopia began work on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Blue Nile, around 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the Sudanese border.

The $4.2-billion dam, when completed, will generate over 5,000 megawatts of energy, making it Africa’s largest hydroelectric dam and doubling Ethiopia’s electrical output.

In mid-2020, Ethiopia started filling the reservoir for the 475-foot-high (145-meter-high) dam.

On Monday, Ethiopia reported on Twitter that the second-year goal had been met, and that the dam would now be able to operate the first two of its 13 turbines.

Egypt, a semi-arid country with a population of about 100 million, relies on the Nile for the majority of its water needs, including agriculture.

Cairo claims a historic right to the river that dates back to a 1929 pact between Egypt and Sudan, which gave Egypt veto power over construction projects along the river and was mediated by colonial power Britain.

Egypt received about 66 percent of the river’s flow under a 1959 contract, with Sudan receiving 22 percent.

Ethiopia is not a signatory to the treaties and does not consider them to be binding.

In 2010, the Nile basin countries, with the exception of Egypt and Sudan, signed the Cooperative Framework Agreement, which allows projects on the river to proceed without Cairo’s approval.

Ethiopia, which has recently become one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies, claims that the dam will have no effect on water flow.

Egypt, on the other hand, is concerned that the time it takes to fill the 74-billion-cubic-meter reservoir may diminish its supply.

The dam is seen as a threat to Egypt’s existence. Brief News from Washington Newsday.