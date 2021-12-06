The Ethiopian government claims to have retaken key cities.

Ethiopia’s government announced on Monday that it has retaken two vital towns from rebel fighters, the latest in a string of military triumphs for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s army.

The statement is just another dramatic twist in the 13-month-old battle in the north of Africa’s second most populous country, which has killed thousands of people and produced a profound humanitarian crisis.

Dessie and Kombolcha had been “freed by the joint heroic security forces” who had also gained control of numerous other towns on the eastern front, the government’s communications agency stated on Twitter.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) is said to have taken the two cities, which are located in the Amhara area around 400 kilometers (250 miles) northeast of Addis Ababa, near the end of October.

Fears that the TPLF and its allies, the Oromo Liberation Army, might march on the capital arose, prompting concerned foreign governments to advise their residents to evacuate as quickly as possible.

According to Abiy, the rebels suffered “severe losses and (were) unable to deal with the strike by coalition forces,” according to the state-run Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation.

He stated, “The enemy will be hit, and the win will continue.”

Abiy, who received the Nobel Peace Prize two years ago, declared last month that he would return to the battlefield after the rebels claimed a series of victories, with warfare apparently raging on at least three fronts.

Last week, the government said that the military and its allies had retaken Lalibela, a UNESCO World Heritage site that had fallen to TPLF rebels in August, as well as the town of Shewa Robit, which is only 220 kilometers from Addis Ababa by road.

Getachew Reda, a spokesman for the TPLF, said late Monday on Twitter that rebel fighters had left towns including Kombolcha and Dessie “as part of our plan.”

Debretsion Gebremichael, the TPLF’s leader, claimed the government was winning important battles on Sunday, saying the rebels were making smart territory changes and remained undefeated.

“As the enemy grows stronger, we must likewise get stronger and increase our fight,” he stated.

Early in November, the government proclaimed a nationwide state of emergency after TPLF insurgents claimed to have captured Dessie and Kombolcha on their way to the capital.

However, Abiy's administration dismissed the TPLF's victories as exaggerated, claiming that the city of more than five million people deserved better.