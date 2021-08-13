The escalating Sydney outbreak has prompted the establishment of new borders inside Australia.

A deteriorating coronavirus outbreak in Sydney forced Australian regions to close the drawbridge on the city and its environs on Friday, imposing unprecedented travel restrictions on the city and its environs.

Western Australia has become the latest state to tighten travel restrictions from New South Wales, which reported a record 390 new cases on Friday.

To enter Western Australia, would-be travelers will need to obtain an exemption, give a negative Covid test, provide proof of at least one vaccine shot, endure a 14-day home quarantine, and install a tracking app on their phone, according to Premier Mark McGowan.

If the number of cases in Sydney exceeds 500 per day, travelers will be subjected to a mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine, with exemptions limited to a small number of people, including members of the armed forces.

McGowan described the restrictions as “difficult” but “completely fair,” noting that they are more stringent than many international borders.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk of Queensland expressed her alarm about the situation in New South Wales, warning that additional border restrictions were on the way.

She stated, “No one should be crossing the border into New South Wales.” “We do not want to see this virus spread north, and we will take stronger measures if necessary.”

As infections spread to the countryside and beyond state lines, fury is mounting over Sydney’s failure to manage the seven-week-old outbreak.

The Sydney cluster, which began with an overseas flight crew, has grown to 6,874 cases, putting more than 10 million Australians under lockdown.

Authorities have warned that a Sydney lockdown might go until October in some form, although they have refrained from imposing additional citywide restrictions.

Residents are nevertheless allowed to leave their homes for critical employment, exercise, shopping, and health care. Critics claim that this is insufficiently stringent.

As public outrage builds, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison endorsed Western Australia’s decision. “I welcome the immunization requirements,” he stated.

The pandemic response has been primarily entrusted to states by Morrison’s conservative government.

Lockdowns, testing, travel restrictions, and vaccine rollouts are mostly governed by state governments, which have frequently quarrelled about strategy in public.