The eruption of a volcano on a Spanish island has now lasted one month.

On Tuesday, the first month of a volcanic eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma that has destroyed large swaths of land and houses came to a conclusion with no end in sight.

On September 19, a volcano on one of the Canary Islands, off the coast of northwest Africa, erupted, sending rivers of lava into the sea and blanketing enormous regions with ash.

Despite the fact that no one has been killed as a result of the continuing lava flows, the molten rock has covered 763 hectares (1,885 acres) and damaged 1,956 structures, including hundreds of homes, according to the most recent Spanish official estimates.

Geologists said they don’t know how much longer the eruptions will continue after a month of continuous outbursts followed by mild tremors.

According to David Calvo of the Involcan volcanology institute, the volcano was emitting 10,000 tonnes of sulphur dioxide per day, and it should be emitting 400 tonnes or fewer per day to be termed “extinct.”

“Nobody can claim this is nearing the conclusion,” said Angel Victor Torres, the chairman of the archipelago’s regional government.

On the island, which has an estimated population of 85,000 people, some 7,000 people have been evacuated from their houses.

Calvo said a new lava stream was approximately 30 meters (100 feet) from the island’s western coast, where it will contact with saltwater, releasing clouds of acidic, toxic gas that can be harmful to breathe, as it did last month.

The slow-moving lava, which has a temperature of 1,100 degrees Celsius (2,012 degrees Fahrenheit), was expected to start falling into the lake later Tuesday, prompting officials to issue a stay-at-home order for surrounding people, he added.

This is the third volcanic eruption on the Atlantic island in a century, with the last one being in 1971.

