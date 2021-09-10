The envoy of the deposed Afghan government calls on the United Nations to exert pressure on the Taliban.

Afghanistan’s UN ambassador, who was a member of the Western-backed government that fell apart last month, urged the UN on Thursday to impose sanctions on the Taliban, whom he accused of probable war crimes.

Despite the victorious Taliban’s announcement of a government on Tuesday, Ghulam Isaczai, a US-educated former UN official who was a member of deposed president Ashraf Ghani’s cabinet, remains Afghanistan’s representation at the UN.

Isaczai, speaking at a Security Council session on his country, encouraged states not to recognize a Taliban administration and to execute current UN sanctions against the interim cabinet’s leaders, including travel restrictions.

Recent street rallies, which were dispersed by Islamist militants who have since prohibited demonstrations, are “a clear message to the Taliban that Afghans of all origins and creeds would not tolerate a totalitarian government imposed on them,” according to Isaczai.

“As a result, I respectfully request that you refrain from recognizing any government in Afghanistan unless it is really inclusive and created on the basis of the people’s free will,” he said.

Any loosening of travel restrictions “would be abused to acquire international recognition for their new non-inclusive government,” he claimed.

He accused the Taliban of “widespread crimes” in the Panjshir Valley, the last bastion of resistance as US troops retreated, accusing them of “widespread atrocities.”

“The Taliban continue to violate human rights, possibly committing war crimes, aggravating the situation,” Isaczai stated.

“They have carried out targeted assassinations, severed communication connections, and erected a humanitarian blockade that prevents food supplies from reaching profits.”

He said that the Taliban were backed by “foreign terrorist fighters and foreign intelligence” — a clear reference to Pakistan, which clashed with the deposed government and backed the Islamists’ previous administration from 1996 to 2001.

The ambassador also joined UN authorities in advocating for humanitarian relief to Afghanistan, which is in the midst of an economic crisis brought on by a cash shortage and high inflation as foreign financing runs out and winter approaches.

“A humanitarian crisis is occurring while the Taliban celebrate their win by blasting their rifles in the air on the streets of Kabul,” he claimed.

Isaczai’s outspokenness echoes that of Myanmar’s UN envoy, Kyaw Moe Tun, who has sought action against military rulers who took control in February and attempted to depose him unsuccessfully.

sct/jh