The End Of ‘Merkron’: The EU’s Power Couple Prepares To Step Down.

On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Paris for the final time before she steps down, signaling the end of a four-year relationship at the core of the European Union.

Merkel will step down after German elections on September 26, ending a 16-year tenure in which she worked with four different French presidents, beginning with Jacques Chirac.

Macron, who is 24 years Merkel’s junior, has never concealed his appreciation for her longevity, but his aggressive personality and pro-European advocacy have clashed with Merkel’s more cautious approach.

During a tense period in their relationship in 2019, Merkel admitted that the two “wrestle with each other” and have “mentality differences,” prompting Macron to say that he believes in “constructive confrontation.”

“They have extremely different styles,” said Alexandre Robinet-Borgomano, a German expert at the Montaigne Institute in France.

“The chancellor is someone who takes her time and is always searching for compromises, whereas the president is a disruptor who is willing to make forceful declarations about issues he believes are being overlooked,” he explained.

Many EU observers believe the two have successfully bridged their age and temperament gaps, resulting in a more effective version of the famed “Franco-German” locomotive that propels the 27-nation European Union.

“Despite their significant differences, their cooperation has worked well,” Pawel Tokarski of Berlin’s German Institute for International and Security Affairs told AFP.

The “Merkron” duo oversaw historic crises such as Britain’s exit from the European Union, Donald Trump’s norm-shattering presidency, and the Covid-19 pandemic during their tenure together.

Along the way, there were disagreements and squabbles about EU economic policy, Russian gas, Brexit, and arms sales, which were worked out in regular phone calls and meetings, often before of EU summits.

“They are obviously different, but they both have a systematic mentality and a way of working that is not that far apart, which has engendered confidence,” Europe Minister Clement Beaune told AFP.

They shared true public affection as well as behind-the-scenes wrangling, such as at the 2018 ceremony commemorating the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I, where they embraced each other in a symbolic hug.

Their focus will most likely shift to after their final meal at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Brief News from Washington Newsday.