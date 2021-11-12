The end of Britney Spears’ guardianship is expected to be formalized by a judge.

On Friday, a judge in Los Angeles is scheduled to legally sanction the process of dissolving a tumultuous guardianship that has ruled Britney Spears’ life for the past 13 years.

Last month, the “Toxic” singer was successful in having her father removed from the conservatorship, which she has described as “abusive,” and a temporary substitute named by her.

Judge Brenda Penny then agreed to Spears’ lawyer’s request for another “brief hearing” to establish the conservatorship’s “uncontested termination.”

“This week is going to be a lot of fun for me! In my life, I haven’t prayed for anything else “This week, Spears said in an Instagram caption that has since been deleted.

Both sides expressed support for dissolving the guardianship quickly at the hearing last month.

Lawyers for Britney’s father Jamie requested that it be dissolved immediately, confirming an earlier U-turn.

While denying that he misused his power over his pop singer daughter’s life and business, he recently admitted that Britney “believes she can handle her own life.”

However, Judge Penny agreed to postpone the hearing until a later date so that Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, could provide a complete strategy for the conservatorship’s termination.

In December, a second hearing will be held to resolve unresolved financial difficulties, including legal bills.

The hearing on Friday might put an end to a years-long fight by Spears and her legions of fans around the world to end her conservatorship, which began after her extremely public 2007 breakdown, when she attacked a paparazzo’s car at a gas station.

Spears, now 39, has claimed that her father was “never fit to serve” through her lawyers, citing charges of his “documented drunkenness” and “pain he inflicted his daughter since her childhood” in one petition.

As the case gained traction, Spears stated in a September filing that she wanted the guardianship to be terminated as soon as possible so that she could marry her fiance, Sam Asghari, under a prenuptial agreement.

Spears has two children with her ex-husband, rapper Kevin Federline, and was married for only 55 hours to childhood friend Jason Alexander in Las Vegas.

She earlier claimed in court that her father had prohibited her from getting a contraceptive IUD removed despite her desire to have additional children. Jamie Spears has vehemently refuted the allegations.

At last month’s hearing, he was removed from the guardianship with immediate effect, and accountant John Zabel was appointed to look after her finances until the plan ended.

Jodie Montgomery is a professional conservator. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.