The Empire State Building is illuminated in honor of Josephine Baker.

On the eve of the US-born singer, dancer, and rights activist’s admission to the Pantheon in Paris, the Empire State Building in New York was lit up in French national colors on Monday evening to honor Josephine Baker.

Baker will be the first Black woman to be honored in the tomb, which is the final resting place of France’s most prominent personalities.

The 102-story art deco skyscraper’s Twitter account wrote, “Tonight… we shine blue, white, and red in celebration of entertainer and civil rights hero Josephine Baker.”

As night set, the building’s multicolored top and spire shone against Manhattan’s city lights, while an event honoring Baker was held on the 86th floor viewing deck.

Evan Fournier, a French basketball player for the New York Knicks, paid respect to the “courage” of a woman who was a heroine of the French Resistance during World War II and a seasoned anti-racist activist.

“When you look at what happened last year or two years ago, she was ahead of the curve in her time,” he said, referring to the large protests that erupted across the United States in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man.

Actor William Abadie from “Emily in Paris” and France’s New York consul Jeremie Robert were also in attendance.

Jari Bouillon-Baker, 68, one of Baker’s 12 adopted children, was also present to pay respect to his mother.

Baker, who was born Freda Josephine McDonald into great poverty in Missouri in 1906, dropped out of school at the age of thirteen.

She landed a part in one of the first all-Black musicals on Broadway in 1921 after trying her luck in New York.

She did, however, move to France to escape racial segregation, as did many other Black American artists at the time.

Baker was subjected to the segregation that was prevalent at the period in the United States, with many New York hotels refusing to accommodate her in 1948.

After refusing to perform if Black people were prohibited, she persuaded the luxurious Miami nightclub Copa City to open its doors to African Americans in 1951.

Jean-Claude Baker, who is regarded to be her 13th adoptive child, founded the restaurant Chez Josephine in New York.

Baker became a French citizen in 1937.

A coffin containing soil from four places Baker resided will be deposited in a tomb designated to her in the Pantheon’s basement on Tuesday, nearly half a century after her death.