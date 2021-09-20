The Emmys in person begin with a musical number.

With a group musical routine, comedian Cedric the Entertainer opened the 73rd Emmy Awards, the small-screen equivalent of the Oscars, in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Celebrities in attendance included rappers LL Cool J and Lil Dicky, as well as actress Rita Wilson, who sang a cover of late rapper Biz Markie’s “Just A Friend,” which riffed on the year’s nominated television shows.

Due to persistent Covid-19 worries, a scaled-down ceremony is being held in a tent at an outdoor setting with a small live audience – a year after the show was forced to go virtual.

Seth Rogen quipped, “Let me start by stating there are simply too many of us in this little room.”

“What is the purpose of the roof?” It’s more important that we don’t kill Eugene Levy tonight than that we have three chandeliers,” he continued.

Netflix is expected to win a major series award at the Emmys for the first time, with “The Crown” a favorite in the drama category and “The Queen’s Gambit” in contention for best limited series.

Hannah Waddingham took home the night’s first award for supporting actress in the comedy “Ted Lasso,” which is likely to win other awards. Brett Goldstein, her co-star, won the award for best supporting actor.