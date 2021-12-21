The Embryo Of A Perfectly Preserved Dinosaur Was Getting Ready To Hatch Like A Bird.

On Tuesday, scientists revealed the finding of an excellently preserved dinosaur embryo dating back at least 66 million years that was about to hatch from its egg like a chicken.

The toothless theropod dinosaur, or oviraptorosaur, was discovered in Ganzhou, southern China, and was christened “Baby Yingliang” by the researchers.

Fion Waisum Ma, a University of Birmingham researcher who co-authored an article in the journal iScience, told AFP, “It is one of the best dinosaur embryos ever found in history.”

Baby Yingliang’s head was located below its body, with its feet on either side and back curled, a posture not before seen in dinosaurs but comparable to modern birds, according to Ma and colleagues.

The habit is known as “tucking” in birds and is controlled by the central nervous system. Chicks who are about to hatch bury their heads under their right wing to keep their heads stable while cracking the shell with their beak.

Embryos that do not tuck have a higher likelihood of dying throughout the hatching process.

“This suggests that modern birds’ behavior evolved and began among their dinosaur forebears,” Ma added.

An alternative to tucking could have been something more akin to what current crocodiles do, which sit with their heads bowed against their chest until they hatch.

Oviraptorosaurs, which means “egg thief lizards,” were feathered dinosaurs that lived during the Late Cretaceous period in what is now Asia and North America.

They had a wide diversity of beak shapes and diets, and their sizes ranged from little current turkeys to huge Gigantoraptors that were eight meters (26 feet) long.

The Yingliang Stone Nature History Museum’s baby Yingliang is roughly 27 centimeters (10.6 inches) long from head to tail and is housed in a 17 centimeter-long egg.

The organism is thought to be between 72 and 66 million years old, and was most likely preserved by a rapid mudslide that buried the egg and protected it for ages from scavengers.

If it had lived to adulthood, it would have grown to be two to three meters long and would have eaten vegetation.

The egg fossil was one of several that had languished in storage for decades.

The researchers feared they might contain embryonic dinosaurs, so they scraped a piece of Baby Yingliang’s egg shell away to reveal the embryo inside.

Professor Steve Brusatte of stated, "This dinosaur embryo inside its egg is one of the most stunning fossils I have ever seen."