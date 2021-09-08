The elderly couple and their disabled son who were discovered dead in their home could have been there for three months.

The discovery of the decaying bodies of an old couple and their crippled son, who were thought to have been dead for several weeks, has shocked a town in Italy.

The remains of Eros Canullo, 81, his wife Angela Maria Moretti, 75, and their 54-year-old son Alessandro Canullo were discovered by firefighters at their home in Macerata, in the central Italian region of Marche, according to Il Resto Del Carlino.

The father, a retired surveyor, was discovered in the bathroom, the lady in bed, and the boy at the foot of the bed close to the mother. According to Today.it, the son had been incapacitated for several years due to a car accident.

Their discovery came when a relative in Milan raised the alarm after not hearing from the family in a long time.

The radiators had been turned on when police and firefighters arrived at the house, indicating that the killings had occurred some time earlier. They could have died as recently as three months ago, according to one theory.

The bodies exhibited no signs of violent struggle, and the coroner has yet to conduct an autopsy to identify the cause of death, having just conducted an initial examination.

Carbon monoxide poisoning has been ruled out, according to the publication, because all of the systems have been proven to be in working order.

The mayor of Macerata, Sandro Parcaroli, who This website reached out to for comment, described the discovery as a “tragedy that has stunned the entire community” in a Facebook post.

According to a translation of his article, “the entire city of Macerata is holding on to the pain of the Canullo family’s family and acquaintances.”

“It is clear that loneliness and vulnerability are on the rise in this tough time, and we must all, institutions and citizens, be more vigilant and driven in meeting the demands of social isolation.”

The tweet sparked reactions from people who were upset and disturbed by the circumstances behind the deaths.

One user suggested, “We should listen less behind closed doors and give more attention to the concerns of our neighbors, especially if they are elderly or have challenges.”

Another person stated that he knew the family and that he would help them.