The ECOWAS is concerned about a possible election delay in Mali.

On Tuesday, the West African bloc ECOWAS expressed concern over possible delays in Mali’s elections, which are aimed at restoring civilian authority following a coup last year.

The group stated in a statement that it was “worried” by the absence of “real activity” to prepare for the referendum, which strongman Colonel Assimi Goita has pledged for February 2022.

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan led a three-day journey to Mali and made the announcement.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which consists of 15 countries, has regularly expressed concern about the situation in Mali, one of the region’s poorest and most volatile countries.

The ECOWAS statement read to press in Bamako added, “The mission emphasized the need of honoring the announced election date in order to demonstrate the credibility of the transition process.”

Mali, which was already dealing with a brutal Islamist struggle, descended into political chaos last year, ending in a military coup against elected President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in August 2020.

After that, the military created an interim civilian administration tasked with restoring democracy.

In a second coup in May, Goita removed the civilian leaders of the temporary government and declared himself president.

He has promised to adhere to the interim government’s February timeline for civilian elections, as well as the interim government’s October 31 deadline for holding a constitutional referendum.

However, widespread insecurity in Mali, as well as the enormity of the challenge, has put doubt on the reform timeline.

Because of a jihadist insurgency that began in the north of the country in 2012 and extended to the rest of the country, as well as neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger, large swaths of the country are out of government control.

Mali is likewise plagued by long-term political unrest.

A police special-forces commander was released last week when armed police officers arrived at the prison where he was being held as part of an investigation into the killings of protestors in 2020.