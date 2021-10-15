The Durian Fruit Causes a ‘Gas Leak’ Emergency in Canberra.

Following complaints of a gas leak, Canberra firemen went to a supermarket in Australia’s capital on Friday, only to discover the odor was produced by the strong scent of durian fruit.

As emergency responders searched in vain for the source of the leak at the Dickson shopping center, the public was advised to avoid the area.

“The owner of a tenancy above the stores advised of the likely cause of the problem after an hour on scene,” Canberra’s emergency services agency stated.

“It was actually a Durian fruit, not a gas leak. The fruit has a strong odor that can travel a long distance.” The “king of fruits” is popular in tropical Southeast Asia because of its bittersweet flavors and creamy texture.

However, some people associate the pungent produce’s odor with rotting rubbish — or, in this case, a gas leak — and it is banned from many hotels and public transportation.