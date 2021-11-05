The Duke of Spreadingborough is the name given to a snow gritter named after Prince Philip.

After the late Prince Philip, who died earlier this year, a new snow gritter has been dubbed “The Duke of Spreadingborough.”

North Lincolnshire Council in the United Kingdom has remembered the prince, who died just months before his 100th birthday, in a unique fashion.

The public was invited to suggest and vote on names for the city’s new fleet of ten gritters, with the final pick being unveiled on Thursday.

Residents made wild proposals, as expected, according to the council: “The rudest ones have been filtered out and pared down to a shortlist of only 20.”

Salt Shaker, Snow Patrol, Queen Grittoria, Gritterbockerglory, and Slush Puppy were among the possibilities.

The Duke of Spreadingborough made the final cut, and his name will be emblazoned on a yellow truck that will be ready to handle icy roads this winter.

The name is a play on the Duke of Edinburgh, the royal’s formal title. Earl of Merioneth and Baron Greenwich of Greenwich in the County of London were his other titles.

During his lifetime, the Duke of Edinburgh Award, which he founded in 1956, was named after him.

Princess Beatice, his great-granddaughter, chose Philip as the middle name for her son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, who was born in February.

Following his death, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) announced in September that the Duke of Edinburgh would receive the name of a $3.3 million state-of-the-art lifeboat.

It was thought to be an appropriate monument to the duke’s seafaring service. He served aboard the HMS Valiant during WWII, and at the age of 29, he was appointed commander of the HMS Magpie.

He held honorary appointments in the British Army, Royal Navy, and Royal Air Force, although he had no direct ties to gritters.

Jake Grittenden (a pun on British musician Jake Quickenden) tops the list of winning gritter names, followed by Rodger Spreaderer, I Want To Break Freeze, Salting Matilda, and Gritasaurus Rex.

Basil Salty, Aunty Freeze, Thaw and Order, and Ready Salted round out the top ten.

Rob Waltham, the leader of North Lincolnshire Council, said: “Our gritter drivers work long, unsociable hours to keep our roads safe, and they frequently go out on short notice.

