The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall receive birthday greetings from Prince William and Kate Middleton.

On her 74th birthday, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall received birthday greetings from Prince William and Kate Middleton, among others.

The statement was shared on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Twitter account on Saturday, alongside an image of William’s stepmother and a balloon emoji.

“Wishing The Duchess of Cornwall a very happy birthday today!” read the tweet, which had received hundreds of likes by lunchtime Saturday.

The snapshot was taken on Thursday when she came out with her 72-year-old husband, Prince Charles, to attend the Elephant Family’s ‘A Starry Night In The Nilgiri Hills’ event at Lancaster House in London.

She’s wearing a three-quarter-length tunic made by Anna Valentine.

According to the Prince of Wales website, the heir to the throne warned during the event that the “growing overlap” of the human and animal worlds had a role in “deadly zoonotic diseases” such the coronavirus.

“The necessity of dealing with situations like these has been demonstrated more than ever in the previous year,” he continued.

On Saturday, others took to social media to send their well wishes to the Duchess of Cornwall. “Happy birthday, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall,” one user remarked, “her dedication to literacy and abuse survivors deserves the highest praise.”

“A very happy 74th birthday to The Duchess of Cornwall,” royal commentator Dicky Aribiter tweeted.

To commemorate her “special day,” the Royal Family Channel tweeted, “we’re looking back over her past year.” “We wish her a very happy and healthy 74th birthday!” says the group.

Meanwhile, Libor Seka, the Czech ambassador to the Court of St James, tweeted, “Wishing HRH Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, a very happy birthday today.” It was a terrific honor to meet her two years ago in our home.”

According to The Sun, she celebrated her birthday last year at her private house in Raymill, Wiltshire.

Through her previous marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles, the Duchess of Cornwall is the mother of Tom Parker Bowles, 46, and Laura Lopes, 43. After a courtship, she married Prince Charles in a civil ceremony at the Windsor Guildhall on April 9, 2005. This is a condensed version of the information.