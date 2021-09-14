The Dubai Police Department has added a 195-mph Aston Martin to its fleet of Bugattis and Ferraris.

In Dubai, there are no Dodge Durangos or Chevrolet Tahoes for the cops. There will be no Blues Brothers mobiles. There were also no bicycles.

The most well-known Arab emirate has long had a collection of ultra-luxury police cars to match its uber-rich reputation. (Dubai is consistently ranked among the top 20 countries in terms of GDP per capita.)

Aston Martin Vantage, built in the United Kingdom, is the newest addition to the squad car range. According to a government statement, it has a special “77” number plate that honors the seven Arab emirates as well as the number 007, the fictional spy James Bond’s “License to Kill” code number.

It’s no coincidence that the Aston Martin cop car arrives just a few weeks before the debut of a new Bond film, No Time to Die, on September 30. Daniel Craig will reprise his role as the renowned British secret agent who has driven Aston Martins in all 25 films in the franchise.

“Having an Aston Martin join Dubai Police’s fleet of supercars is an honor, and the Vantage is the perfect model to make such a statement — purity at its finest, a hint of aggression, and engineering that pushes it upwards of 300kph,” said Ramzi Atat, Aston Martin’s regional head of marketing and communications.

The Vantage is powered by a 503 horsepower 4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. It has a top speed of 195 mph and can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in 3.5 seconds. It has seven gears and is available with both manual and automatic gearboxes.

According to Aston Martin Austin in the Texas capital, the automobile starts at $146,000. Dubai hasn’t revealed how much it paid for its new Aston Martin Vantage.

In contrast to the Lagonda Taraf sedan, Aston Martin has positioned the Vantage as an entry-level supercar. When it was released in 2015, it was one of the world’s most expensive production sedans, retailing for more than $1 million. That’s nearly enough to buy two Rolls-Royce Phantoms with all of the options, which cost $600.000 each.

The new car joins a Ferrari, several Porsches, a Bugatti Veyron, a few McLarens, and a few Bentleys in an exclusive police fleet. Cops in Dubai also drive a Lamborghini Aventador and several BMWs. This is a condensed version of the information.