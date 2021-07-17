The ‘Dreamers’ Program is unconstitutional, according to a US court ruling.

A federal judge in the United States struck down an immigration program that protects undocumented migrants brought to the nation as children on Friday, ruling it unconstitutional and prohibiting new applicants from enrolling.

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), which was established by former President Barack Obama in 2012, includes approximately 700,000 persons known as Dreamers. For many people, the United States is the only country they’ve ever known.

Judge Andrew Hanen of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas ruled that Obama overstepped his jurisdiction when he implemented DACA through executive order.

He stated that the government must suspend allowing people into the program, while he acknowledged that applications might still be received.

He stated that the order did not obligate the Department of Homeland Security or the Department of Justice to “take any immigration, deportation, or criminal action against any DACA beneficiary, applicant, or any other individual that it would not take otherwise.”

The decision had no immediate impact on those who had previously been admitted into the program.

Applicants must have arrived in the United States before the age of 16 to be eligible for DACA protection, which includes the freedom to work.

Applicants must be enrolled in school or have a high school diploma or equivalent, or have served in the military and have a clean criminal record.

In 2017, then-president Donald Trump attempted to defund it on the grounds that it was illegal, sparking a protracted legal battle.

Challenges to the program’s phase-out finally reached the nation’s highest court.

DACA was reintroduced in December of last year.

President Joe Biden has worked to strengthen the program as well as pursue broader immigration reform since taking office.

Democrats in Congress have campaigned for legislation to permanently resolve the status of the children who arrived as children, but immigration rules have been delayed for a long time.

“Democrats call on Republicans in Congress to join us in respecting the decision of the American people and the law, to ensuring that Dreamers have a permanent route to citizenship,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said after Friday’s judgment.