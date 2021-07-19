The Dow Jones Industrial Average Drops More Than 800 Points on Wall Street

The expanding Delta virus variety fueled fears that it could jeopardize the economic recovery, while oil prices plummeted when major producers finally agreed to increase output.

Oil prices plummeted after the OPEC+ group agreed on Sunday to pump an additional 400,000 barrels per day per month starting in August to meet increased demand as economies reopen.

Meanwhile, London markets fell 2.6 percent in afternoon trade as the UK government lifted the country’s daily pandemic restrictions despite rising infection rates.

Frankfurt was down 2.9 percent, Paris was down 3.0 percent, and the Dow Jones index in New York was down 2.4 percent, tumbling 837.65 points to 33,847.57 by 12:15 p.m.

Investors abandoned risky stocks in Europe, fearing that rising inflation will trigger interest rate hikes, mirroring steep losses in Asia.

“Risk aversion has remained the prevalent theme,” according to Fawad Razaqzada, a ThinkMarkets analyst.

“The sell-off has been severe for equities, but it’s impossible to determine whether this is just a correction ahead of greater gains at a later date or whether this is the start of something truly big,” he added.

Meanwhile, in England, practically all Covid-19 restrictions were dropped on Monday, a move panned by many health professionals but welcomed as “freedom day” by the media and supporters.

“Rather than providing investors with a boost, ‘Freedom Day’ appears to be a setback,” Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Susannah Streeter told AFP.

“The drop is likely due to dramatically growing Covid infection rates across the UK, as well as fears about new limits being eased.”

In Asia, Hong Kong was the worst-affected market after the US warned corporations about the “increasing hazards” of doing business in the city as China tightens its hold, raising concerns about the city’s future as a financial center.

With vaccines being distributed around the world and some governments loosening restrictions, equities had a good first half of 2021, with many markets setting new highs or reversing previous highs as speculators banked on a successful recovery from the epidemic.

However, the spread of the highly transmissible Delta strain has thrown a kink in the works, with leaders in numerous nations reimposing lockdowns and other containment measures, particularly in countries with poor vaccination programs.

Increasing inflation, on the other hand, has reignited speculation that the Federal Reserve and other central banks may be obliged to reduce their ultra-loose monetary policies and hike interest rates. Brief News from Washington Newsday.