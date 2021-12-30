The divorce of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver has been finalized.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver’s divorce was finalized by a Los Angeles court on Wednesday, ten years after they separated due to the actor-turned-infidelity. politician’s

The couple’s divorce processes took an unusually long period, according to celebrity news site TMZ, due to the large quantity of financial assets to divide.

Shriver, a writer and niece of former US President John F. Kennedy, filed for divorce for the first time in July 2011.

Mildred Baena, the family nanny with whom he had a son in 1997, claimed to having an affair with the “Terminator” star a few weeks later.

When he and Shriver divorced, Schwarzenegger, who was governor of California from 2003 to 2011, stated in a statement to the Los Angeles Times, “After leaving the governor’s office, I told my wife about this episode, which occurred over a decade ago.”

Shriver filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable disagreements.”

The pair married in 1986 after meeting in 1977 and had four children together.