The dispute over the submarine deal between the United States and France should not cause a rift in NATO, according to the chief.

The high-profile spat between the United States and France over the AUKUS deal should not “create a rift” in the transatlantic alliance, according to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he was “very sure that the allies involved will find a path ahead” during a press briefing following a meeting of NATO national security advisers.

“We also talked about the recent AUKUS pact, which caused some allies to disapprove,” Stoltenberg stated. “This accord is not aimed at Europe or NATO; there is broad agreement that this issue should not generate a schism in the transatlantic alliance.” He stated, “NATO allies don’t always see eye to eye,” but “we never lose sight of the greater picture.” “The security threats we face are too vast for any country, let alone a continent, to face alone,” he continued. When President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison held a joint press conference last month to announce the AUKUS security pact, which will share sensitive propulsion technology to help the Royal Australian Navy deliver its first fleet of nuclear-powered submarines, Paris expressed outrage.

The arrangement came at the expense of Australia’s multibillion-dollar shaky contract with French shipbuilder Naval Group, which discovered that the deal for its diesel-electric submarines would be terminated, along with the French government. France has withdrawn its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra, accusing President Biden of treason.

Stoltenberg said he understood Paris’ disappointment but praised recent attempts to put things right, referring to a joint statement issued a week later by Biden and France’s Emmanuel Macron, in which the American president conceded to some flaws in the decision-making process leading up to AUKUS. Biden and Macron have agreed to meet on the margins of the G20 summit in Rome later this month.

In his news conference, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated twice that AUKUS was not aimed at Europe or the transatlantic alliance, implying that the pact’s mission is to address the difficulties posed by China’s rising military presence in the Indo-Pacific area.

According to a transcript posted on NATO’s website, Stoltenberg told guests at a Berlin event on Thursday that Europe was “facing a pivotal time.”

He stated, “Global competitiveness is increasing.” “Russia is becoming more assertive in the international arena. This is a condensed version of the information.