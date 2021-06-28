The Digital Yuan, which is part of China’s big bet on blockchain, has the potential to “upend global commerce rules.”

For the athletes and the host country, there is no bigger stage than the Olympics. When 2,008 synchronized drummers dazzled the world at the Beijing Summer Olympics opening ceremonies 13 years ago, it signaled the coming of modern China. China is set to utilize the Beijing Winter Olympics in February to introduce an invention that has piqued international interest: the digital yuan, or CBDC, which is the first major central bank digital currency.

When buying using e-CNY, as the money is formally known, consumers are unlikely to notice much of a difference. It will have the same value as cash and will work with a tap, swipe, or QR code to activate. However, the issues that this type of money raises are significant. What will happen to financial privacy if governments throughout the world begin to phase out physical cash? What impact would state-sponsored digital money have on China’s economy, trading connections, and, most importantly, the future of the global financial system, which is currently controlled by the US and the dollar?

“The question isn’t whether China’s CBDC [Central Bank Digital Currency] would upend global trade and commerce rules,” said Pauline Loong, director of Hong Kong-based research consultancy Asia-Analytica. “The only question is how far-reaching the consequences will be in terms of who controls access to capital and how it moves.”

But, despite its importance, the digital yuan is just a toe peeking out from behind a massive red curtain. Behind it all is an ambitious and mostly unnoticed infrastructure project to rewire the country and its economy using blockchain, a distributed ledger technology. China has taken concerted steps to gain a competitive advantage in what it sees as the internet’s future.

If Beijing’s digital yuan is a bid for the digital frontier, its blockchain effort is a bid for railroads.

A New Money

The story of how China came to settle the technological frontier begins with the 2008 financial crisis. Just one month after the Summer Olympics, an under-regulated U.S. financial sector tripped the world into recession. It was a vulnerability that China decided it was no longer willing to accept. As the crisis was unfolding, then-President Hu Jintao called upon like-minded nations at the G20 summit to “steadily promote the diversification of the international monetary system.”

Receiving. This is a brief summary.