The detention of a prominent philanthropist in Turkey has been extended.

An Istanbul court on Friday extended the custody of a civil society leader whose nearly four-year incarceration without charge might result in Turkey being sanctioned by Europe’s top human rights organization.

Osman Kavala, a philanthropist and activist from Paris, is facing a slew of accusations stemming from anti-government rallies in 2013 and a failed military coup attempt in 2016.

His incarceration is seen by rights groups and some Western nations as a sign of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s rising intolerance of dissent.

Kavala was acquitted in February 2020 in connection with the 2013 rallies, which were generally regarded as the first significant challenge to Erdogan’s almost two-decade leadership, but was imprisoned again shortly after on accusations related to the coup plot.

Diplomats from the United States and eight European countries filled the courtroom in a mega-case involving 52 individuals, including a group of football fans accused of being involved in the 2013 disturbance.

If convicted of charges of attempting to overthrow the constitutional order and espionage, the 64-year-old risks a sentence of 20 years to life in prison.

“What strikes me about the charges leveled against me isn’t just that they aren’t founded on any evidence,” Kavala told the court.

“These are wonderful claims based on conspiracy theories that go beyond the realm of rationality.”

Kavala’s fate is largely regarded as a litmus test for Erdogan’s handling of political and social freedoms.

Following the 2016 coup attempt, the powerful Turkish leader launched a broad crackdown that resulted in tens of thousands of people being arrested or losing their government posts.

To this day, purges in the military and state institutions persist.

Last month, the Council of Europe warned that “in the event that (Kavala) is not released before” the human rights body’s next meeting on November 30-December 2, it will initiate disciplinary measures against Turkey.

A new hearing has been planned for November 26 in Istanbul.

In December 2019, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ordered Kavala’s release, which it has since confirmed in a succession of more urgent declarations.

Disciplinary proceedings might result in a member state’s voting rights being suspended and its membership in the Strasbourg-based body being revoked.

The proceedings must be approved by 32 of the Council’s 47 member states before they may begin.

Erdogan has taken a personal interest in the case of Kavala.

After his initial detention in October 2017, he dubbed the benefactor Turkey’s “red (George) Soros,” and last year promised to never accept “the Kavalas of this world.”

The case from 2013 is equally relevant.