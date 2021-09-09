The Defendant Disrupts the Trial With a New Diatribe, According to the Main Paris.

The primary defendant in the trial for the November 2015 Paris attacks disrupted proceedings on Thursday with a dramatic outburst in court, saying three co-accused were unaware of the jihadist plot.

Salah Abdeslam, the lone survivor of a group of assailants who killed 130 people, was sentenced to death along with 19 others on Wednesday for the suicide bombing and gun attacks on bars, restaurants, the Bataclan concert hall, and the national stadium on November 13, 2015.

“They aided me, but they had no knowledge of the plot,” claimed Abdeslam, 31, one of the three other accused. Before his microphone was switched off by presiding judge Jean-Louis Peries, who then adjourned the session, he stated, “They are in prison but did nothing.”

It was Abdeslam’s second such speech, after launching into a diatribe on the first day of the momentous trial on Wednesday about how he and his co-accused were being treated “like dogs” in prison.

He had interfered on this occasion while the court was debating the admissibility of certain plaintiffs’ complaints in the case.

“Will the victims in Syria and Iraq be able to speak?” Abdeslam, sporting a white pullover with coloured stripes and his dark hair brushed back, questioned.

“Even if I disagree with your justice, we should be assumed innocent before being judged,” he remarked.

The judge responded, “Let’s quit this conversation, Mr. Abdeslam.” “Sir, don’t be so self-centered. Abdeslam responded, “There are other people who want to hear me.”

Abdeslam’s screams in court contrast strongly with his failure to offer any testimony to investigators over the last year, always remaining silent.

“You had five years to comment, you chose not to make statements – as is your right,” Peries said. I see you want to say something now, and that’s good – but now isn’t the time.”

The trial, which is anticipated to last nine months, is the largest in modern French legal history, with the 20 defendants, including Abdeslam, facing penalties of up to life in prison. Six of the defendants are being tried in their absence.

The court’s obvious intention to take the spotlight risks creating a significant burden for Abdeslam as it tries to set up the protracted process and prepare for the evidence of survivors and relatives of the dead, which begins on September 28.

