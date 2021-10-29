The decision on Assange’s extradition appeal has been postponed by a UK court.

As two days of hearings in London came to a close, lawyers for Julian Assange discounted US promises about the treatment awaiting the WikiLeaks founder if he is extradited from the UK.

After Washington appealed a lower court’s decision to block Assange’s extradition to face a variety of US charges relating to the mass leak of sensitive papers, the UK’s High Court indicated it will rule at a later date.

“You’ve given us a lot to think about, and we’ll take our time to make our judgement,” said Ian Burnett, one of the two judges in the central London court hearing the US appeal.

Despite additional guarantees that he would not be kept in severe isolation at a “supermax” federal prison, Assange’s lawyers maintained that he remains a suicide danger if extradited to the US.

Assange’s lawyer, Mark Summers, contended that the US commitments raised “real concerns” about their “trustworthiness.”

He claimed that Assange was the subject of a US spy agency’s “obsession.”

Recent accusations that the CIA plotted to kidnap and poison Assange from the Ecuadorian embassy in London were “possibly the top of the iceberg,” according to Summers.

The US government wants Assange charged with espionage, which could result in a sentence of up to 175 years in prison, while his legal team believes that estimating his likely term is impossible and that it might be far shorter.

It is appealing a judgement by UK district court judge Vanessa Baraitser in January that extraditing Assange would be “oppressive” due to his high danger of suicide and mental health deterioration.

She dismissed US specialists’ claims that Assange would be safe from self-harm, saying that others in jail, such as convicted US millionaire Jeffrey Epstein, had committed suicide.

The legal battle is expected to stretch on for months, if not years, regardless of what the High Court says.

If the US appeal is successful, the matter will be returned back to the lower court for a new ruling, while those who lose can request permission to appeal to the UK Supreme Court again.

After seeing some of Wednesday’s proceedings via video link from the high-security Belmarsh jail in southeast London, Assange elected not to appear on Thursday.

As scores of fans congregated outside the courtroom, his partner Stella Moris, with whom he has two children, was present.

After spending seven years inside the Ecuadorian embassy, Assange, an Australian national, was arrested in the United Kingdom in 2019 for skipping bail.