The Debris-strewn Aftermath Of China’s Record Rains is dubbed “Utterly Ruined.”

The previously opulent central Chinese town of Mihe was still in shock Thursday, with homes in ruins, pulverized roads, and a sea of mud coating automobiles, as inhabitants turned to food handouts and slept rough after record-breaking rains.

As the rains abated, residents examined the damage, treading gingerly on crushed asphalt and weaving through tangles of collapsed power poles and wires.

“I’ve lost everything, it’s all been washed away,” one middle-aged resident exclaimed before crying.

With no water, electricity, or phone service, many people had gone days without eating.

“Mihe used to be a bustling, rich town, but now it’s completely destroyed,” said a 22-year-old university student called Du to AFP.

AFP was granted unusual access to join a rescue mission in Henan province, where they joined a big group of volunteers who travelled hundreds of kilometres through the night to aid.

The Blue Sky Rescue crew arrived at Mihe early Thursday with cars loaded with food, water, and supplies.

Wang Lang, a volunteer, said they came in town in response to reports from local firefighters about stranded citizens and helped with authorities to “evacuate residents and recover bodies.”

They stated at least two people were murdered in their homes in the vicinity during the storms, and that further fatalities were reported during the day, including a girl caught by a falling tree.

So far, 33 people have died as a result of the floods in Henan province, but the figure is anticipated to grow when the rains pass and rescue efforts continue in a densely populated area where communications have been severely interrupted.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been affected by the floods that have swept through Henan province, destroying agriculture and paralyzing transportation.

With so many people without service, a student from the province created an open-source spreadsheet for relatives to use to keep track of their loved ones who are missing or stranded.

Hundreds of names were added to the list as it was posted on social media.

Rescuers with shovels and helmets battled a thick layer of muck at least a foot thick as their labor continued through Thursday, attempting to restore some semblance of normalcy to the bewildered locals.

“I felt really sorry when I first arrived here and watched peasants scavenge for maize cobs from the fields,” said Zhou, a volunteer in his thirties.

The smaller, one-story dwellings took the brunt of the damage, and Blue Sky assisted in the evacuation of some elderly relatives from the damaged town to higher ground.

Locals told of being rescued from flooded areas.