The death toll in South Africa’s unrest has risen to 32 as looting continues.

Soldiers in South Africa increased their deployment on Tuesday in an effort to stop looting triggered by the imprisonment of ex-president Jacob Zuma, as the dead toll from the unrest reached 32.

Late Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that troops will be dispatched to assist overworked police in putting an end to the turmoil and “restoring order.”

Looters struck stores in Johannesburg and Pietermaritzburg, the capital of the southeastern KwaZulu-Natal province, for the sixth day in a row.

Hundreds of ladies, some in their robes, men, and even children walked inside a butcher’s cold store in Soweto, Johannesburg, and emerged with huge boxes of frozen meat balanced on their shoulders or heads.

A single private security guy stood powerless, feverishly dialing numbers.

Three hours later, police arrived and fired rubber bullets.

The uproar began last Friday, when Zuma began serving a 15-month sentence for obstructing an investigation into the corruption that tarnished his nine years in leadership.

The death toll in KwaZulu-Natal has risen to 26, Premier Sihle Zikalala said at a press conference on Tuesday, a day after officials in Gauteng confirmed six deaths.

“These were people killed in stampedes as demonstrators rioted,” Zikalala stated, without mentioning which portions of the province were involved.

At least 757 people have been detained, according to Police Minister Bheki Cele, with the majority of the arrests occurring in Johannesburg, South Africa’s economic metropolis.

He sounded upbeat, insisting that the police will make sure the situation “does not develop any further.”

Ramaphosa slammed “opportunistic acts of criminality, with groups of people creating disorder only as a cover for looting and stealing” in a nationwide address Monday night.

“It is critical that we restore calm and stability to all sections of the country as soon as possible,” he stated.

“Violence, looting, and chaos are paths that only lead to further violence and devastation,” Ramaphosa stated.

Zuma, dubbed the “Teflon president,” was sentenced to prison on June 29 by the Constitutional Court for refusing to testify before a commission investigating graft during his nine years in power.

He began serving his sentence on Thursday after surrendering to authorities as the deadline for surrender approached.

He is attempting to get the decision overturned.

On Monday, the Constitutional Court sat for ten hours, hearing from Zuma’s lawyers, who asked the court to reconsider its decision. However, the court deferred its decision to a later date, which was not indicated. Brief News from Washington Newsday.