The death toll in Germany has surpassed 100,000.

Germany reported record coronavirus deaths and infections on Thursday, as the country’s cumulative death toll surpassed 100,000, with the country’s most severe virus epidemic yet breaking just as a new government prepares to assume power.

Germany has fared better than many other European countries in previous pandemics, but has recently experienced a comeback, with intensive care beds quickly filling up.

According to estimates from the Robert Koch Institute, a public health body, Europe’s largest economy has recorded 351 deaths in the last 24 hours, increasing the total death toll since the start of the pandemic to 100,119.

According to RKI, the weekly incidence rate reached an all-time high of 419.7 new infections per 100,000 individuals.

The increasing health crisis provides an urgent challenge to Angela Merkel’s new coalition administration, which will take office next month.

The increase in Germany comes as Europe has re-emerged as the pandemic’s hub, facing low vaccine uptake in some countries, the more contagious Delta form, colder weather driving people indoors, and the loosening of restrictions.

According to AFP’s tally, more than 2.5 million infections and nearly 30,000 Covid-related deaths were reported in Europe last week, putting it by far the region currently worst struck by the virus.

As a result of the severity of the virus outbreak in Germany, the country’s health-care system has had to seek assistance from hospitals throughout the EU.

According to Gernot Marx, head of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine, certain hospitals are already experiencing a “acute overflow” that has necessitated the transfer of Covid-19 patients abroad.

Last Monday, Germany issued more limitations, including the requirement that people verify they are vaccinated, have recovered from Covid-19, or have recently tested negative for the virus before using public transportation or entering businesses.

Several of the hardest-hit towns have gone even further, canceling major events like as Christmas markets and prohibiting unvaccinated people from entering pubs, gyms, and recreational facilities.

The increase has sparked a heated discussion over whether the United States should follow Austria’s lead and make immunization mandatory for all residents.

Incoming chancellor Olaf Scholz has expressed support for mandatory vaccinations for health-care workers, saying that his government will “do everything required to securely get our country through this period.”

After announcing a coalition deal with the Greens and the FDP liberals on Wednesday, Scholz’s Social Democrats said, “The situation is serious.”

Chancellor Merkel, who is leaving politics after four years, was called earlier this week.