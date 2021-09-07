The death toll in Africa’s covid epidemic has surpassed 200,000.

According to an AFP calculation taken from government documents as of 1700 GMT, more than 200,000 people have died throughout Africa as a result of Covid-19.

According to publicly documented numbers, the 54 countries of the region may not have suffered as much as other sections of the world. They appear to have escaped the disastrous possibilities that some predicted when the pandemic began.

However, since the virus first appeared in China in December 2019, Africa, which has a population of over 1.3 billion people, has registered a total of 200,254 deaths.

More than 4.57 million people live in the world.

The pandemic appears to be diminishing on the continent after many terrible months, including 27,000 deaths in July and 26,000 in August, with current daily estimates of 617 compared to 990 in late July, a record for the region.

The figures are based on daily tolls reported by health authorities in each nation or the World Health Organization (WHO) of the United Nations, and include countries in North Africa.

According to the WHO, the true toll could be two or three times greater if additional fatalities directly or indirectly connected to coronavirus are factored in.

Due to a lack of testing capability in Africa, the actual number of illnesses is likely to be underestimated.

“It’s probably a lot higher than that,” said Glenda Davidson of the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in South Africa. “On the continent, testing resources are scarce.”

She went on to say that death registration was frequently delayed and erroneous.

The continent’s current figure is down due to dropping numbers in the worst-affected countries.

So far, 83,899 people have died in South Africa. However, the daily average of 7,400 new cases and 234 deaths last week is much lower than the daily average of 20,000 new cases and 420 deaths in late July.

Tunisia has had the biggest drop, with an average of 1,680 cases and 64 deaths per day, down 41% and 39% respectively from the previous week.

The results are far lower than those from July, when the government classified the situation as “catastrophic,” with up to 7,900 cases and 207 deaths each day.

Tunisia’s vaccination campaign accelerated dramatically this summer, with roughly 37 percent of the population receiving at least one dose, up from just 11 percent on July 1.

Africa. Brief News from Washington Newsday.