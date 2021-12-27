The death toll from Typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines has risen to 388, according to the government.

On Monday, the government announced that the death toll from one of the most devastating typhoons to hit the Philippines in recent years had risen to 388, as illness outbreaks threatened some of the worst-affected districts.

On December 16 and 17, Typhoon Rai hit the Asian nation’s south and center, collapsing power lines and trees and unleashing devastating floods that displaced hundreds of thousands.

The death toll from Rai has risen to 388, with 60 people still missing and hundreds injured, according to the civil defense office in Manila. The death toll had previously been estimated at 375.

More than four million people are receiving typhoon relief in 430 cities and towns, with 482,000 homes damaged or destroyed, according to civil defense officials.

More than 300,000 people are still in evacuation camps, with another 200,000 taking refuge in relatives’ or friends’ homes.

Some survivors have compared Typhoon Rai to Super Typhoon Haiyan, which struck the central Philippines in 2013 and left 7,300 people dead or missing, making it the country’s deadliest storm on record.

Every year, the archipelago is affected by an average of 20 cyclones.

As the authorities scrambled to get food, water, and clothing to the affected communities, a new concern emerged in recent days, with at least 140 people becoming ill as a result of tainted water.

Eighty people in the southern province of Dinagat Islands have been diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis, while 54 people are being treated for diarrhoea at a hospital on the neighboring tourist island of Siargao, according to health undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

She told reporters that 16 cases of diarrhoea had been detected in Cebu’s capital city.

“We’re all aware that the water supply in these places has been disrupted. Some communities still have running water, but pipes have been damaged, posing a risk of pollution “Vergeire remarked.

According to Vergeire, the hurricane spoiled almost 4,000 doses of coronavirus vaccination and destroyed 141 hospitals and clinics, with barely 30 resuming full operations.