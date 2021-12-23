The death toll from the Myanmar landslide has risen to four, with many more still missing.

Rescuers said on Thursday that the death toll from a landslide at an illegal jade mine in northern Myanmar had risen to four, adding that the dozens of people still missing are likely dead.

Thousands of people die each year while working in the lucrative but poorly controlled jade trade, in which low-paid migrant workers scrape out jewels that are highly prized in China.

On Thursday, rescuers rescued three bodies from a nearby lake in Hpakant township near the Chinese border, adding to the one discovered the day before.

Authorities first stated that at least 70 people were believed to be missing when a flood of boulders and soil washed into the lake early Wednesday, but later clarified that they were still investigating.

They said two of the men recovered Thursday were from Yinmar Pin, a town in central Myanmar hundreds of kilometers away, and the third was from Rakhine state in the southwest.

The miners in Hpakant come from all over Myanmar to make a living by sifting through mountains of rubbish left by industrial mining companies in the hopes of finding a sliver of jade that has gone unnoticed.

Due to decreasing light, rescuers called off the second day’s search, according to Ko Jack of the Myanmar Rescue Organisation.

He said that they will return to the lake on Friday for a third and final day, after which his crew would only come to remove the bodies “if they materialize on the water.”

According to a local activist, hundreds of diggers arrived to Hpakant during the wet season to prospect in the dangerous open-cast mines despite a junta prohibition on digging until March 2022.

It will be difficult to determine how many people were working when the accident struck, rescuers added, because families are reticent to confess their relatives were there, and survivors are reluctant to come forward.

The weight of spilled soil and stones had pushed the land downhill into the surrounding lake, according to rescuers.

The incident is the latest catastrophe to strike the multibillion-dollar industry, which is loosely controlled.

Northern Myanmar’s plentiful natural resources, such as jade, lumber, gold, and amber, have aided both sides in a decades-long civil struggle between ethnic Kachin militants and the military.

Civilians are regularly caught in the middle of the battle for control of the mines and their lucrative income, and the violence is exacerbated by a thriving drug and arms trade.

Heavy rains caused a major landslide in Hpakant last year, burying roughly 300 miners.

Global Witness, a watchdog group, estimated that the industry was worth about. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.