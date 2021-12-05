The death toll from the Indonesian volcano has risen to 13.

On Sunday, Indonesian disaster officials boosted the death toll from Mount Semeru’s eruption to 13, as rescuers worked through the night to extract as many as ten people from the rubble.

On Saturday, the abrupt eruption of Java’s largest mountain took locals off guard, forcing thousands of people to evacuate its path of destruction and forcing hundreds of families to seek refuge in temporary shelters.

It engulfed at least 11 villages in the Lumajang area, sinking houses, suffocating cattle, and forcing some evacuees to seek refuge in mosques.

Semeru was seen blasting a mushroom of ash into the sky, looming over terrified residents of a neighbouring community attempting to flee in dramatic footage.

“The dead toll has now risen to 13. More victims were discovered by rescuers “Abdul Muhari, a spokesperson for the national disaster mitigation agency (BNPB), told AFP by phone.

According to Muhari, up to ten stranded persons were rescued from the surrounding areas in Lumajang, East Java province.

According to the BNPB, at least 57 persons were hurt in the eruption, with 41 of them suffering burns.

Food, tarpaulins, face masks, and body bags have been transported to shelters, according to the agency.

Since its most significant eruption in December 2020, Semeru’s alert status has remained at its second-highest level, forcing thousands of people to flee and burying villages.

Indonesia is located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region of significant volcanic and seismic activity caused by the collision of continental plates.

Nearly 130 active volcanoes dot the Southeast Asian archipelago nation.

A volcano in the strait between the islands of Java and Sumatra erupted in late 2018, creating an undersea landslide and tsunami that killed over 400 people.