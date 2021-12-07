The death toll from the Indonesian volcano eruption has risen to 34.

The death toll from Indonesia’s Mount Semeru volcano explosion increased to 34 on Tuesday, according to the national disaster agency, as relief was sent to the damaged area.

On Saturday, a volcano on the Indonesian island of Java erupted, spewing volcanic ash into the sky and showering boiling mud on towns, forcing hundreds of people to flee their homes.

The tragedy engulfed entire homes and vehicles, blanketing communities like Curah Kobokan in grey ash and terrifying people.

“I’m traumatized; I asked my family whether they were brave enough to return to Curah Kobokan, and they all said no, preferring to sleep under a tree,” said Marzuki Suganda, a 30-year-old sand mining worker in the area.

“I felt I was going to die here when the eruption happened.”

Since the catastrophic weekend eruption, rescuers have been battling difficult conditions while searching for survivors and bodies in the volcanic rubble, damaged structures, and ruined vehicles.

On Tuesday, search and rescue dogs were dispatched to assist the effort.

Abdul Muhari, a spokesperson for the disaster service, told AFP that “the latest news from the ground… (is) 34 people died.”

“22 persons have been declared missing,” Irwan Subekti, the military commander of Lumajang district, said during a later press conference.

“There are 4,250 evacuees,” he stated, adding that 26 people were critically hurt.

Semeru has been active since Saturday, putting emergency personnel and civilians in the vicinity on edge.

Authorities reported three tiny eruptions occurred on Tuesday, each sending ash up to a kilometer (3,300 feet) into the sky.

The volatility of the volcanic material made the rescue mission more difficult.

“What we’re worried about is the ground being freezing outside but heated inside,” police officer Imam Mukson Rido explained. “If it’s hot inside, we’ll have to leave.” Locals have been cautioned not to travel within five kilometers (3.1 miles) of Semeru’s crater because the air is extremely filthy and could harm vulnerable groups.

During a visit to the area on Tuesday, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said the administration will look into relocating homes due to the volcano’s threat.

“I got a news earlier that there are roughly 2,000 residences that need to be relocated,” she said.

Indonesia is located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region of high volcanic and seismic activity caused by the collision of continental plates. The country has almost 130 active volcanoes.