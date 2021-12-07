The death toll from the Indonesian volcano eruption has risen to 34, according to the Disaster Agency.

According to the Disaster Agency, the death toll from the Indonesian volcano eruption has grown to 34.

According to the national disaster service, the death toll from Indonesia’s Mount Semeru volcano explosion grew to 34 on Tuesday, as help was transported to the affected area.

Hundreds of residents were forced to escape their homes after the island of Java’s highest mountain ejected a mushroom of volcanic ash into the sky and rained boiling mud.

The disaster blanketed entire streets in mud and ash, burying homes and cars.

According to Abdul Muhari, a representative for the disaster agency, “the current report from the ground… indicates that 34 people have died and 17 have gone missing.”

Over 3,700 people have been evacuated from the affected area, he said.

Rescuers have been battling challenging conditions while searching for survivors and bodies among the volcanic rubble, destroyed homes, and ruined vehicles since the disastrous weekend eruption.

Search and rescue dogs were dispatched to assist the attempt on Tuesday.

Mt Semeru has been active since Saturday, with little eruptions keeping emergency workers and residents in the area on edge.

Three small eruptions happened on Tuesday, each throwing ash up to a kilometer (3,300 feet) into the sky, according to authorities.

Locals have been warned not to travel within five kilometers (3.1 miles) of Semeru’s crater because the air is severely polluted, potentially harming susceptible groups.

The Pacific Ring of Fire, where Indonesia is located, is a zone of significant volcanic and seismic activity induced by continental plate collisions. There are around 130 active volcanoes in the nation.