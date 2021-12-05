The death toll from the Indonesian volcano eruption has risen to 13.

Officials claimed that rescuers in Indonesia scrambled to find survivors in communities coated by molten ash after Mount Semeru erupted, killing at least 13 people and injuring dozens more.

On Saturday, the largest volcano on the island of Java erupted, causing thousands of people to escape and hundreds of families to seek refuge in improvised shelters.

At least 11 villages in East Java’s Lumajang region were blanketed in volcanic ash, burying homes and automobiles, suffocating cattle, and forcing at least 900 people to seek refuge in mosques, schools, and village halls.

Semeru pumped a mushroom of ash into the sky, hovering over terrified residents of a small town as they fled, according to dramatic footage.

“The dead toll has now risen to 13. More remains were discovered by rescuers “Abdul Muhari, a spokesman for the national disaster mitigation agency, told AFP that the cause of death was unknown.

In a later announcement, he revealed that two of the victims had been identified.

According to the organization, at least 57 people were injured in the explosion, including two pregnant women, with 41 of them suffering burns and being hospitalized.

After the scope of the calamity became obvious on Sunday, President Joko Widodo ordered a rapid emergency response to find victims and treat the injured, according to state secretary Pratikno, who, like many Indonesians, goes by just one name.

According to Muhari, as many as ten trapped persons were rescued from the areas surrounding Lumajang as residents and rescuers worked through the night to locate anyone trapped or recover bodies.

Local workers at a sand mining site were saved, according to local broadcaster Kompas TV.

According to Indonesia’s Metro TV, evacuations were temporarily halted on Sunday owing to hot ash clouds, emphasizing the complexity of the rescue operation.

Heavy rain might potentially cause ash deposits to build a new river of molten lava, according to the country’s senior volcanologist, Surono.

Most of people who were burned in the immediate aftermath misjudged the size of the eruption and ensuing lava flow and stayed in their communities, according to Adi Hendro of the Lumajang Public Order Agency.

“They didn’t have time to flee,” he explained.

According to Hendro, at least seven individuals are still missing as a result of the eruption, including two who authorities believe are still alive.

“There were indicators that they were still alive, such as lights from their telephones,” he explained.

"There were indicators that they were still alive, such as lights from their telephones," he explained.

"However, we are unable to travel there because the earth is still quite hot. We also want to safeguard the safety of our personnel." Mixture of lava.