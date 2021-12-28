The death toll from the floods in Brazil has risen to 20.

Authorities said the death toll from the torrential rain and floods that has ravaged the northern Brazilian state of Bahia since November has risen to 20, with about 63,000 people evacuated.

According to a local government report, two new fatalities were recorded in the town of Itabuna: a 21-year-old man who was washed away by currents and a 33-year-old woman who was killed in a landslide.

“We are witnessing the worst disaster in Bahia’s history,” said Governor Rui Costa, who has been in charge of rescue operations in the affected areas since Saturday.

“The water level at the Cachoeira River’s source is starting to drop, and it is expected to improve in the coming days, but slowly,” Costa added.

Houses were flooded and streets turned into rivers in numerous towns in the state’s south, where torrential rains had been falling since Thursday, causing dams to fail and rivers to overflow throughout the weekend.

Aerial film captured by AFP in Itapetinga showed three guys paddling on a straw mattress in a street surrounded by buildings with water up to their windows.

Since the beginning of the torrential rains in November, 358 individuals have been hurt. Authorities believe that the severe rains have hit 116 municipalities, including at least 100 that are under a state of emergency.