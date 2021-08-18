The death toll from Myanmar’s Junta crackdown has surpassed 1,000.

An advocacy group alleged on Wednesday that Myanmar’s security forces have killed over 1,000 civilians since the military deposed Aung San Suu Kyi six months ago.

Since February 1, when the armed forces seized control in a flash coup, the country has been in chaos, with demonstrators demanding a restoration to democracy.

Security forces retaliated with a bloodbath, firing live rounds at civilians. However, anti-junta mobs — some of whom have organized self-defense groups – continue to march in flash marches on a daily basis.

The number of those slain by security forces reached 1,001 on Wednesday, according to the activist group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which verifies the regime’s executions and mass arrests.

According to AAPP joint secretary Ko Bo Gyi, the actual number is likely to be far higher.

“They will continue to slaughter youngsters, professionals like doctors and teachers, men, women, and children as long as the military is in power,” he claimed.

“They are murdering not only our lives, but also the country’s future and democratic aspirations.”

As the country grapples with a deadly rise, Ko Bo Gyi, whose group has been labeled a “unlawful” organization by the junta and is presently in hiding, accused authorities of “weaponizing” Covid-19.

Covid has caused more than 360,000 illnesses and 13,623 deaths in Myanmar so far.

The lack of professional medical care has exacerbated the health crisis, as many hospitals have been empty of employees as a result of widespread strikes against the junta.

Patients are also hesitant to visit military-run hospitals, resulting in huge lineups in pharmacies across Yangon for oxygen and medical supplies.

The military junta has frequently defended the coup by claiming widespread election fraud and citing considerably lower civilian death tolls.

In June, authorities reported that over 90 members of the security forces had been killed in fighting.

Suu Kyi, the deposed leader of Myanmar, is facing a slew of criminal allegations, ranging from illegally carrying walkie-talkies to breaking the country’s official secrets laws.

Min Aung Hlaing, the army chief, was named prime minister of a “caretaker” administration, termed the State Administration Council by the junta.