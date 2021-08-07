The death of a Swiss woman discovered near a waterfall is being investigated by Thai police.

Police in Thailand are looking into the death of a Swiss woman whose body was discovered near a waterfall at a popular beach resort.

On Thursday, police discovered Nicole Sauvain-Weisskopf lying face down in water among rocks near a beauty spot on Phuket island, shrouded in a black sheet.

The verdict raises doubt on Phuket’s “Sandbox” concept, an experimental project to revive Thailand’s Covid-devastated tourism sector after more than a year of harsh travel restrictions.

The 57-year-old victim had visited Phuket under the system, which permits vaccinated visitors to visit the island without having to stay in a hotel for two weeks as is required in Thailand.

Officials assume Sauvain-Weisskopf died at least three days ago, but the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death are due later on Friday.

Near the body, officers discovered the woman’s phone, shorts, and sneakers.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew promised to “do all in our power to investigate what happened and bring Ms Nicole justice.”

Andrea Kotas Tammathin, honorary Swiss consul in Phuket, expressed her sadness over what she described as “a horrible, sad day for the Phuket community.”

Since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1, more than 16,000 people have come in Phuket.

According to a government spokeswoman, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha has offered his sympathies to the victim’s family and asked to be kept up to date on the investigation.