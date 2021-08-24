The death of a pregnant woman has been linked to the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a hospital.

A problem related with the COVID-19 vaccine has been linked to the death of a 31-year-old pregnant woman in India, according to health officials.

Mahima Mathew, a resident of Kerala’s Kottayam district, died on Aug. 20 while in the first trimester of her pregnancy. Mathew had received her first dosage of Covishield on Aug. 6, according to the initial death report published by officials at Mar Sleeva Medicity.

The 31-year-old pregnant woman developed a terrible headache five days later and was brought to the same hospital on Aug. 15. A day later, she was confirmed brain dead. On August 20, she passed away.

The woman died of cerebral venous thrombosis, which occurs when a blood clot forms in the brain’s venous sinuses, and vaccine-associated thrombocytopenia, a condition in which a patient’s blood platelet count is low, according to doctors at the hospital.

The final autopsy report is still pending, according to health officials in the Kottayam health department.

“We’re not sure why the hospital related the fatality to the COVID vaccine in the first place. She got a headache a week after getting the immunization shot. The autopsy report is still pending. Furthermore, the death will be investigated by a medical team of experts. Only then can we come to a conclusion,” said Dr. Jacob Varghese, the district medical officer, according to The Indian Express.

The COVID-19 vaccine has been shown to be safe for pregnant women in a growing number of studies. The researchers found no safety concerns among the 35,691 pregnant women who received an mRNA COVID-19 vaccination shot, according to a study published in The New England Journal of Medicine in April.

On Aug. 11, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released additional data showing that there were no safety issues for pregnant women who were vaccinated.

In a press statement, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said, “The vaccines are safe and effective, and it has never been more critical to promote vaccinations as we face the highly transmissible Delta variant and observe devastating results from COVID-19 among unvaccinated pregnant people.”

According to Yahoo Finance, India had provided over 581 million vaccinations as of Aug. 23, covering 23 percent of the country’s total population.