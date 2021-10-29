The death of a large number of female turtles has wreaked havoc on Mexico’s coast.

At least 300 turtles were discovered dead on the Mexican shore on Thursday, effectively turning the country’s southern coast into a marine graveyard.

All of the dead turtles were females, according to Mexico’s environment ministry, and they were trapped in illicit or abandoned fishing nets.

“The number of deceased turtles is rather high, and according to the preliminary investigation, they died of asphyxia,” Helena Iturribarria, the Minister of the Environment, Energy, and Sustainable Development, told the Latin American news portal Infobae.

“They’ve been stuck in a deep-sea net used by illegal and clandestine fishermen since they were caught in a deep-sea net used by illegal and clandestine fisherman. They were ensnared in the nets and suffocated due to their inability to escape. “Their bodies were washed up on the beach by the current,” Iturribarria continued.

According to BBC News, the turtles were of the olive ridley species, which has been designated as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) due to their declining population’s ability to nest in a limited number of locations.

According to BBC News, Mexican officials stated environmental authorities and the navy will collaborate to investigate the circumstances of the mass turtle tragedy and determine an official cause of death.