The Day ‘Rust’ Was Filmed: A Hollywood Tragedy

On the set of “Rust,” Thursday, October 21 had gotten off to a poor start when the camera crew walked off, leaving the producers scrambling for replacements during a crucial sequence.

The day, however, swiftly turned into a nightmare: by dusk, the film’s cinematographer had died, the director had been maimed, and lead actor Alec Baldwin was distressed over having inadvertently shot both of them.

Through affidavits provided by the Santa Fe sheriff’s department, a picture of the day Halyna Hutchins died is beginning to form.

The day began at 6:30 a.m. at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, a several-thousand-acre property in northern New Mexico’s foothills that is a favored destination for western film makers.

Things started to fall apart when a six-person camera crew walked off set, unhappy about money and lodging conflicts during the three-week shoot, leaving production supervisors with the challenge of finding replacement employees.

Even after a replacement crew was located, director Joel Souza told investigators that they only had one camera to work with, thus scenes were taking longer than they should have.

According to the affidavits, Souza was working on a scenario in which Baldwin, while sitting in a wooden church pew, draws a revolver across his body and points it at the camera.

Souza and Hutchins worked together to arrange the shot so that it appeared as if Baldwin was aiming the rifle at the audience.

Baldwin’s gun in the sequence was one of three that armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, a 24-year-old with only one previous film under her belt, had placed on the props cart.

Assistant director Dave Halls removed it off the trolley.

As the weapon was introduced on set, the phrase “cold gun” was uttered, according to Souza. An inert firearm is referred to as an inert firearm in industry jargon.

The crew took a break for lunch around 12:30 p.m. at an area distant from the set.

Souza said he wasn’t sure if the firearm had been checked again when they returned.

When cameraman Reid Russell returned to the set, he found Baldwin, Souza, and Hutchins putting up the scene, attempting to avoid a shadow cast by the outside light.

Hutchins assessed how the scenario would seem from the viewer’s perspective while Baldwin sat in the pew. Souza kept a watchful eye on her.

The gun went off as Baldwin indicated how he would draw the firearm and where his arm would go, according to Russell.

"Like a whip," Souza characterized the sound.