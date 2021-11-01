The Day of the Dead Parade brings Mexico City to life.

The Day of the Dead parade returned to Mexico City on Sunday for the first time since the pandemic began, with giant skeletons, colorful costumes, mariachi music, and dancers.

Thousands of people lined the path through the city, both locals and visitors, to catch a glimpse of the parade, which was canceled last year owing to the coronavirus.

Yadira Altamirano, like many others, arrived with a face painted as “Catrina,” a skeleton image of death that has become a symbol of one of Mexico’s most famous celebrations.

“I wanted to attend last year, but it was canceled,” the 38-year-old Mexican, who has lived in America since she was a youngster, said.

“Now is our chance,” said Altamirano, a fervent follower of the Day of the Dead rituals.

“I’m the only one in my family that puts out an altar every year, and we always have dinner at midnight on November 2,” she explained.

The march began in the Zocalo, the capital’s biggest square, with local officials dedicating the occasion to medical professionals on the front lines of the pandemic as well as casualties.

The official Covid-19 death toll in the 126-million-strong country is more than 288,000, making it one of the greatest in the world.

The officials gave the march the green light this year since most adults in the capital have been inoculated against the virus, and daily mortality are on the decline.

Conchis Garcia, 52, who came with his family from the eastern state of Veracruz, said, “It feels amazing, although of course with the right precautions against Covid.”

From street food vendors to authors, movie icons, and painter Frida Kahlo, the dancers and floats paid homage to Mexican culture and history.

The Day of the Dead has become an internationally recognized icon of Mexican culture, with its vivid colors and goofy skeleton costumes.

People around the country usually decorate their houses, streets, and relatives’ graves with flowers, candles, and colorful skulls from November 1-2.

The celebration, which was inscribed on the UNESCO list of Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2003, is based on the notion that the living and the dead can communicate for a brief period of time.

The parade along the street is a relatively new addition to the festivities.

It was first held in 2016 and was inspired by the opening scene of the James Bond film “Spectre” from 2015.

In the film, Daniel Craig's character, a British agent, pursues a bad man through a parade with huge skeletons floating amid dancing people.