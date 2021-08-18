The Day Gorbachev Was Liberated: ‘I Welcome You All!’

Communist reactionaries tried a coup against reformist Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev thirty years ago.

On August 18, 1991, the coup attempt failed, and three days later, the Russian Federation’s victorious leaders travelled to Crimea to free Gorbachev, who had been detained under house arrest in the coastal resort of Foros.

AFP’s special journalist Stephane Bentura managed to board the Aeroflot TU-134 and was present when the last Soviet leader was released, taking advantage of the chaos on the tarmac at Moscow airport.

His report is as follows:

22 August 1991, FOROS, Soviet Union (AFP) – “I extend my warmest greetings to each and every one of you!” A beaming Gorbachev greeted the Russian Federation group that had come to pick him up from his residence in Foros on the Black Sea with these words.

Gorbachev, who was deposed for health reasons last Monday, returned to the Kremlin on Thursday morning, capping a coup during which he was held under house arrest in his summer property, never in danger thanks to his loyal bodyguards.

In a magnificently decorated parlor of his mansion, deep in a forest of cypress trees, Gorbachev welcomed the delegation, led by Russian vice president Alexander Rutskoy and Prime Minister Ivan Silayev, in shirtsleeves and open collars.

To get to the residence, which consists of many structures, the Russian delegation had to pass through two gates guarded by a large security detail. In the four-story building where the bodyguards were billeted, the journalists, parliamentarians, and a French diplomat present were subjected to a thorough body search.

The little group was then whisked away to a two-story villa with a magnificent swimming pool and a view of the sea.

They entered a room on the second level, where Irina, Gorbachev’s only child, stood at the door.

He began by meeting with Silayev and Rutskoy one-on-one.

Gorbachev and his family were compelled to live in this gilded interior, with its white marble walls and exquisite oak flooring, walled off from the rest of the world.

Gorbachev, who appeared to be in good condition but had been stretched by the experience, told his guests that his personal guard had never abandoned him during the tumultuous days, allowing him to walk freely.

One of the president’s bodyguards remarked dryly, “The president went swimming less often.”

Despite the fact that the president was never in the hands of the coup plotters during the putsch, he faced a significant obstacle.

