The Danish Prime Minister doesn’t get France’s objections to the US submarine deal.

According to the Associated Press, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen indicated in a newspaper interview that she supports the United States in a disagreement between France and the United States over a big Indo-Pacific defense pact.

According to Frederiksen, she wants to caution against converting “concrete obstacles, which will always exist between partners,” into something they shouldn’t be.

“In light of the current talks in Europe, I believe it is necessary to state that I perceive (US President Joe) Biden as being quite devoted to the trans-Atlantic alliance,” Frederiksen said in an interview with the Danish newspaper Politiken on Wednesday.

When asked if she understands the French critique, Frederiksen said, “No, I don’t.” “I’m not sure what you’re talking about.”

Following a deal with the United States and the United Kingdom, Australia will abandon a multibillion-dollar contract to buy diesel-electric French submarines in favor of nuclear-powered vessels from the United States.

The pact, according to French President Emmanuel Macron, is a stab in the back, and the EU agreed on Tuesday to place the dispute at the top of the bloc’s political agenda.

Macron and Biden agreed to meet next month to discuss the way forward in a half-hour phone chat described by the White House as “warm.” The call signaled a lowering of tensions. France also agreed to return its ambassador to Washington, whom it had summoned.

She clarified that this did not imply that Denmark agreed with the US on all issues.

“We have expressed our desire to see another exit from Afghanistan,” she stated. “However, I have no dissatisfactions with the new American administration.”

Denmark, a NATO member, has long been a loyal ally of the United States. From 2002 until the United States’ withdrawal this year, it sponsored the war in Iraq and kept 12,000 forces in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement released Thursday that he met with his American counterpart, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on the margins of the United Nations conference to discuss “restoring confidence” between the two countries.

The New York meeting, according to Le Drian, was held in light of Macron and Biden’s phone call on Wednesday.

