The Dangers Of The Darien Gap: Hundreds Of Migrants, Including Children, Risk Their Lives Every Day In This Lawless Jungle.

Migrants seeking to reach the United States have increased significantly in the hazardous Darien Gap between Colombia and Panama.

According to a UN estimate, some 46,500 migrants have passed the Darien Gap in the last four years, with a quarter of them being children. For migrants moving north, the Darien Gap is the only land route out of South America. It’s a 60-mile area of rainforest with no roads.

Colombia and Panama agreed in August to limit the number of migrants allowed to pass the Darien Gap to 500 per day. Approximately 14,000 refugees are currently trapped in Necocli as a result of the new law. The community of Acandi has sold out of boat tickets till the end of September. Migrants march through the Panama rainforest from Acandi to the United States, according to the Associated Press.

Migrants from Haiti, Cuba, Africa, and Asia who are unable to enter the United States owing to visa restrictions make the perilous journey across South America. According to AP news, the majority of migrants travelling through the Darien are Haitians who were working and living in Chile before the virus struck and were left with absolutely no work. The Panamanian National Immigration Service estimates that 45,000 migrants, including 12,000 children, have crossed the Darien Gap this year.

Migrants crossing the Darien Gap risk being washed away by the river, becoming lost in the jungle, or becoming prey to armed groups and dangerous animals.

As he boarded a boat in Necocli, Jackie Charles told the Associated Press, “We want God to help us thrive.” The Haitian explained, “Our country is in turmoil, and we need to help our family.”

When pregnant women arrive at Necocli, they frequently seek medical help for respiratory and gastrointestinal issues.

“We arrived from Chile,” says the narrator. We’ve been waiting for two months and haven’t been able to get a ticket,” Mali, a Haitian at the port, told the Associated Press. Mali and her family had set aside $1,600 for their trip to America, but they had already spent more than $2,000 owing to being stranded in Necocli. Mali cannot withdraw cash from banks or money transfer businesses because she is undocumented in Colombia, despite having relatives in the United States who could give her money.

Migrants like Mali, who do not have proper documents, heavily rely on Colombian residents, who often charge a commission between 20% and.