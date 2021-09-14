The Czech President was admitted to the hospital to get in shape.

Milos Zeman, the Czech president, was admitted to a Prague hospital on Tuesday for a short-term stay, according to a source.

His hospitalization was cloaked in secrecy, with both his spokesman Jiri Ovcacek and the Prague Central Military Hospital’s spokeswoman Jitka Zinke hesitant to even disclose his hospitalization.

“It will be the same type of stay as before,” a hospital source told AFP.

Zeman, a seasoned leftwinger known for his close ties with Russian and Chinese officials, was admitted to the military hospital for a four-day “reconditioning” stay in autumn 2019.

After the Czechs vote in a general election on October 8-9, Zeman will be a key factor in appointing a new prime minister.

On Tuesday, the novinky.cz news site published a video showing Zeman waving as he entered the hospital in a wheelchair.

According to Czech media, the 76-year-old Zeman had already been to the hospital on Friday for a routine scan, and his doctor had recommended that he stay in the hospital for longer.

In a tweet, Zeman’s close ally, Prime Minister Andrej Babis, wished the president “all the best and get well soon.”

The condition of Zeman’s health has been a source of speculation. The president, who is a chain smoker and a heavy drinker, has diabetic neuropathy and hearing loss.

Although his neuropathy has caused him to use a wheelchair as of this year, the president says he is healthy.

Last year, Zeman, the first-ever directly elected Czech president, fell and injured his arm. He has been in office since 2013.

His predecessor, Vaclav Klaus, was brought to the same hospital on Tuesday because to excessive blood pressure, according to Czech media.